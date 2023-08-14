JP Sears will take the mound for the Oakland Athletics aiming to shut down Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Monday at 7:45 PM ET.

The Cardinals are -210 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Athletics (+170). The total for the contest is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Odds & Info

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Cardinals -210 +170 8.5 -120 +100 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in five of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been favored on the moneyline 58 total times this season. They've finished 25-33 in those games.

St. Louis has a record of 1-2 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Cardinals' implied win probability is 67.7%.

In the 115 games in which bookmakers have set an over/under for St. Louis, it has combined with opponents to go over the total 56 times (56-55-4).

The Cardinals have a 1-7-0 record ATS this season (covering only 12.5% of the time).

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 25-33 27-33 23-20 29-45 39-49 13-16

