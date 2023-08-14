On Monday, August 14 at 7:45 PM ET, the St. Louis Cardinals (52-66) host the Oakland Athletics (33-85) at Busch Stadium. Miles Mikolas will get the nod for the Cardinals, while JP Sears will take the hill for the Athletics.

Bookmakers list the Cardinals as -225 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +180 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup is set at 9 runs.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Mikolas - STL (6-8, 4.20 ERA) vs Sears - OAK (2-9, 4.15 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 58 times this season and won 25, or 43.1%, of those games.

The Cardinals have a record of 1-2 when they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -225 or shorter (33.3% winning percentage).

The implied probability of a win from St. Louis, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite for five of their last 10 games, and they went 2-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the total four times.

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 116 games this year and have walked away with the win 33 times (28.4%) in those games.

The Athletics have a mark of 9-37 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +180 or worse on the moneyline.

In 10 games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Athletics have a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Nolan Arenado 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (-120) 0.5 (+220) 0.5 (+105) Willson Contreras 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+280) 0.5 (+150) Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+140) Tommy Edman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+185)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

