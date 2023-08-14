The St. Louis Cardinals host the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Monday at 7:45 PM ET. Those looking to place a player prop bet can find odds on Nolan Arenado and others in this contest.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Monday, August 14, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Miles Mikolas Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Mikolas Stats

Miles Mikolas (6-8) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his 26th start of the season.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his third consecutive quality start.

Mikolas has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has five appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 25 chances this season.

The 34-year-old's 4.20 ERA ranks 41st, 1.281 WHIP ranks 39th, and 6.3 K/9 ranks 56th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Mikolas Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 8 7.0 8 2 2 5 0 vs. Twins Aug. 1 7.0 6 3 2 7 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 27 0.2 0 1 1 1 0 at Cubs Jul. 22 5.0 11 5 5 3 1 vs. Marlins Jul. 17 6.0 7 3 3 3 0

Nolan Arenado Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has recorded 125 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashing .287/.335/.511 so far this season.

Arenado hopes to build on a 10-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is hitting .357 with two doubles, two home runs, two walks and five RBI.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 123 hits with 23 doubles, 18 home runs, 60 walks and 59 RBI. He's also stolen nine bases.

He's slashed .273/.360/.444 so far this year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Rays Aug. 9 1-for-5 0 0 2 1 0 at Rays Aug. 8 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -189) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs, 36 walks and 49 RBI (76 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .237/.325/.461 so far this season.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Nationals Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 8 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 7 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

