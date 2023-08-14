Nolan Arenado and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (65 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics and JP Sears on August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had three hits (going 3-for-4 with a double and an RBI) in his last appearance against the Royals.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023

Monday, August 14, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: JP Sears

JP Sears TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +105) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -125)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado leads St. Louis with 125 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .511.

Among the qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 17th, his on-base percentage ranks 62nd, and he is 18th in the league in slugging.

Arenado is batting .381 with one homer during his last outings and is on a 10-game hitting streak.

In 72.3% of his games this season (81 of 112), Arenado has picked up at least one hit, and in 35 of those games (31.3%) he recorded multiple hits.

In 22 games this year, he has homered (19.6%, and 5% of his trips to the dish).

In 42.0% of his games this season, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 18.8% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

In 42.0% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had eight games with multiple runs (7.1%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 56 GP 56 .310 AVG .265 .362 OBP .309 .516 SLG .507 23 XBH 25 10 HR 14 38 RBI 44 40/18 K/BB 42/14 1 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings