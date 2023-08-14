Nolan Gorman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Athletics - August 14
Published: Aug. 14, 2023 at 8:24 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Nolan Gorman, with a slugging percentage of .389 in his past 10 games -- including two home runs -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with JP Sears on the mound, August 14 at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Royals.
Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Monday, August 14, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: JP Sears
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +180)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Gorman At The Plate
- Gorman is batting .241 with 16 doubles, 24 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 110th, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 29th in the league in slugging.
- Gorman has reached base via a hit in 61 games this season (of 103 played), and had multiple hits in 19 of those games.
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 20 of them (19.4%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Gorman has had an RBI in 35 games this season (34.0%), including 19 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored a run in 40 games this year, with multiple runs 10 times.
Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.292
|AVG
|.194
|.376
|OBP
|.282
|.585
|SLG
|.398
|22
|XBH
|18
|14
|HR
|10
|43
|RBI
|24
|62/22
|K/BB
|64/22
|4
|SB
|3
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff is 25th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 5.77 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow 159 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Sears gets the start for the Athletics, his 24th of the season. He is 2-9 with a 4.15 ERA and 117 strikeouts in 125 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Wednesday against the Texas Rangers, when the left-hander tossed four innings, surrendering four earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old ranks 38th in ERA (4.15), 15th in WHIP (1.114), and 35th in K/9 (8.4).
