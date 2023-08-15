On Tuesday, Andrew Knizner (.727 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Spenser Watkins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Athletics.

Andrew Knizner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins

Spenser Watkins TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Andrew Knizner? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Andrew Knizner At The Plate

Knizner has six doubles, nine home runs and six walks while hitting .253.

Knizner has picked up a hit in 61.7% of his 47 games this year, with at least two hits in 19.1% of those games.

He has homered in 17.0% of his games in 2023, and 5.7% of his trips to the plate.

Knizner has picked up an RBI in 34.0% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 12.8% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 18 games this year (38.3%), including six multi-run games (12.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Andrew Knizner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .274 AVG .234 .293 OBP .272 .479 SLG .468 7 XBH 8 4 HR 5 15 RBI 11 18/2 K/BB 22/4 0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings