The Oakland Athletics (33-86) bring a four-game losing streak into a home contest versus the St. Louis Cardinals (53-66), at 7:45 PM ET on Tuesday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Dakota Hudson (3-0) to the mound, while Spenser Watkins will get the nod for the Athletics.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Hudson - STL (3-0, 4.31 ERA) vs Watkins - OAK (0-0, 0.00 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Dakota Hudson

The Cardinals' Hudson (3-0) will make his fourth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed five innings while giving up three earned runs on seven hits in a matchup with the Tampa Bay Rays.

The 28-year-old has an ERA of 4.31, a 2 strikeout-to-walk ratio and a WHIP of 1.404 in nine games this season.

Hudson will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Athletics Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Spenser Watkins

Watkins will take the mound to start for the Athletics, his first this season.

The 30-year-old righty started and threw 3 1/3 innings when he last appeared Wednesday, Oct. 5 against the Toronto Blue Jays.

In 23 games last season he compiled a 5-6 record and had a 4.70 ERA and a 1.415 WHIP.

