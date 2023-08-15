Lars Nootbaar -- with a slugging percentage of .513 in his past 10 games, including one home run -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Oakland Athletics, with Spenser Watkins on the hill, on August 15 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Tuesday, August 15, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins

Spenser Watkins TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar leads St. Louis with an OBP of .380 this season while batting .280 with 53 walks and 59 runs scored.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks 26th in batting average, 10th in on-base percentage, and 55th in slugging.

Nootbaar has had a hit in 57 of 87 games this season (65.5%), including multiple hits 24 times (27.6%).

He has hit a long ball in 12.6% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

Nootbaar has an RBI in 31 of 87 games this year, with multiple RBI in eight of them.

He has scored in 50.6% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 12.6%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 42 GP 45 .253 AVG .304 .355 OBP .403 .396 SLG .506 10 XBH 21 6 HR 6 18 RBI 21 32/26 K/BB 43/27 3 SB 5

Athletics Pitching Rankings