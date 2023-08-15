On Tuesday, Tommy Edman (hitting .368 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Spenser Watkins. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he had two hits (going 2-for-5 with an RBI) against the Athletics.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Athletics Starter: Spenser Watkins

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .251 with 18 doubles, four triples, 10 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .450 with three homers over the course of his last games.

In 55.9% of his 93 games this season, Edman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 21 multi-hit games.

In nine games this season, he has homered (9.7%, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish).

Edman has picked up an RBI in 21 games this year (22.6%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.5%).

In 38 of 93 games this season, he has scored, and 11 of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 43 .262 AVG .238 .308 OBP .321 .390 SLG .469 12 XBH 20 4 HR 6 22 RBI 14 29/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

Athletics Pitching Rankings