On Wednesday, August 16, Nolan Arenado's St. Louis Cardinals (54-66) host the Oakland Athletics (33-87) at Busch Stadium, with a start time of 6:45 PM ET. The Cardinals will be going for a series sweep.

Oddsmakers list the Cardinals as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Athletics +150 moneyline odds to win. A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in this matchup.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Matthew Liberatore - STL (2-4, 5.72 ERA) vs Paul Blackburn - OAK (2-3, 4.52 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Cardinals have been favored 60 times and won 27, or 45%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 7-8 (46.7%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 64.9% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals were the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and they went 4-3 in those matchups.

Over its last 10 matchups -- all had a set run total -- St. Louis and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total four times.

The Athletics have been victorious in 33, or 28%, of the 118 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This season, the Athletics have come away with a win 19 times in 71 chances when named as an underdog of at least +150 or longer on the moneyline.

In 10 games over the last 10 matchups when set as underdogs by sportsbooks, the Athletics had a record of 3-7.

In the last 10 games with a total, Oakland and its opponents have failed to hit the over six times.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Paul Goldschmidt 0.5 (-278) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+525) 0.5 (+155) Lars Nootbaar 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+185) Nolan Arenado 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+400) 0.5 (+130) Tyler O'Neill 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+150) Andrew Knizner 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+175)

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +75000 22nd 4th Win NL Central +25000 - 4th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.