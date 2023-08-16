Player prop bet odds for Nolan Arenado, Esteury Ruiz and others are available when the St. Louis Cardinals host the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium on Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Athletics Game Info

When: Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 at 6:45 PM ET Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: BSMW

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Matthew Liberatore Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Liberatore Stats

The Cardinals' Matthew Liberatore (2-4) will make his 11th start of the season.

He has two quality starts in 10 chances this season.

Liberatore has two starts in a row of five innings or more.

He has made 11 appearances and finished three of them without allowing an earned run.

Liberatore Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Rays Aug. 10 8.0 2 0 0 7 0 vs. Twins Aug. 3 5.2 6 5 5 1 2 at Marlins Jul. 5 0.1 5 4 4 0 1 vs. Yankees Jul. 1 4.1 7 3 3 1 1 vs. Cubs Jun. 25 2.1 4 4 0 3 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +100) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +130)

Arenado Stats

Arenado has collected 129 hits with 22 doubles, two triples, 25 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 84 runs with two stolen bases.

He has a .289/.336/.516 slash line on the year.

Arenado Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 15 4-for-5 1 1 2 7 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 at Royals Aug. 12 3-for-4 0 0 1 4 0 at Royals Aug. 11 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Rays Aug. 10 2-for-4 2 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -286) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs, 64 walks and 62 RBI (127 total hits). He's also swiped 10 bases.

He has a slash line of .279/.368/.458 so far this year.

Goldschmidt heads into this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .368 with three doubles, a home run, six walks and three RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Athletics Aug. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 vs. Athletics Aug. 14 2-for-2 2 1 2 5 1 at Royals Aug. 12 2-for-5 0 0 0 2 0 at Royals Aug. 11 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 at Rays Aug. 10 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 0

MLB Props Today: Oakland Athletics

Esteury Ruiz Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +900) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Ruiz Stats

Ruiz has 91 hits with 20 doubles, a triple, two home runs, 14 walks and 37 RBI. He's also stolen 47 bases.

He's slashed .252/.303/.330 so far this season.

Ruiz Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 15 1-for-2 0 0 0 2 1 at Cardinals Aug. 14 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 11 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2

Brent Rooker Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -200) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Rooker Stats

Brent Rooker has recorded 79 hits with 13 doubles, a triple, 19 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 49 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .241/.329/.460 on the season.

Rooker has picked up at least one hit in two games in a row. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with a home run, two walks and an RBI.

Rooker Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Cardinals Aug. 15 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cardinals Aug. 14 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 at Nationals Aug. 13 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Nationals Aug. 12 1-for-4 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Rangers Aug. 9 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

