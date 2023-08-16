Lars Nootbaar vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar and his .590 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Athletics.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar leads St. Louis in OBP (.383) this season, fueled by 92 hits.
- He ranks 22nd in batting average, ninth in on base percentage, and 52nd in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Nootbaar has had a hit in 58 of 88 games this year (65.9%), including multiple hits 25 times (28.4%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023 (11 of 88), and 3.1% of his trips to the dish.
- Nootbaar has picked up an RBI in 31 games this season (35.2%), with more than one RBI in eight of those games (9.1%).
- He has scored in 45 of 88 games this year, and more than once 11 times.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|43
|GP
|45
|.259
|AVG
|.304
|.362
|OBP
|.403
|.405
|SLG
|.506
|11
|XBH
|21
|6
|HR
|6
|18
|RBI
|21
|32/27
|K/BB
|43/27
|3
|SB
|5
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics' 5.79 team ERA ranks last among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- Blackburn (2-3) takes the mound for the Athletics in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.52 ERA in 65 2/3 innings pitched, with 66 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Friday, the right-hander went 5 2/3 innings against the Washington Nationals, giving up four earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.52, with 9 strikeouts per nine innings, in 13 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .294 batting average against him.
