Paul Goldschmidt vs. Athletics Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 16
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:24 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.429 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 61 points above season-long percentage), take on starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.
In his most recent game, he collected two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with two doubles and an RBI) against the Athletics.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023
- Game Time: 6:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -111)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks while batting .279.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 21st in on base percentage, and 50th in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB action.
- Goldschmidt has picked up a hit in 66.4% of his 116 games this season, with multiple hits in 35.3% of them.
- He has homered in 12.9% of his games this year, and 3.6% of his chances at the plate.
- In 32.8% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 16.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44.0% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 14 games with multiple runs (12.1%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.272
|.398
|OBP
|.338
|.480
|SLG
|.438
|23
|XBH
|21
|10
|HR
|9
|32
|RBI
|30
|63/40
|K/BB
|50/24
|6
|SB
|4
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Athletics has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 25th in the league.
- The Athletics have a 5.79 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (163 total, 1.4 per game).
- The Athletics will send Blackburn (2-3) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-3 with a 4.52 ERA and 66 strikeouts through 65 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Friday against the Washington Nationals, when he tossed 5 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- In 13 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed a 4.52 ERA and 9 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .294 to opposing batters.
