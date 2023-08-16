The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tyler O'Neill (.179 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Paul Blackburn and the Oakland Athletics at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 6:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-5) against the Athletics.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, August 16, 2023

Wednesday, August 16, 2023 Game Time: 6:45 PM ET

6:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn

Paul Blackburn TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Tyler O'Neill? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

O'Neill is batting .236 with eight doubles, six home runs and 19 walks.

In 31 of 47 games this year (66.0%) O'Neill has picked up a hit, and in seven of those games he had more than one (14.9%).

He has gone deep in 12.8% of his games this season, and 3.3% of his chances at the plate.

O'Neill has driven home a run in 11 games this year (23.4%), including more than one RBI in 6.4% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on one occasion..

He has scored at least once 18 times this season (38.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 23 .256 AVG .217 .344 OBP .286 .451 SLG .337 8 XBH 6 4 HR 2 6 RBI 9 26/11 K/BB 27/8 1 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings