The New York Mets (55-66) visit the St. Louis Cardinals (54-67) to start a four-game series at Busch Stadium, with first pitch at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday. The Mets are coming off a series victory over the Pirates, and the Cardinals a series win over the Athletics.

The Mets will give the ball to Jose Quintana (0-4, 3.03 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 1 on the season, and the Cardinals will counter with Adam Wainwright (3-7, 8.77 ERA).

Cardinals vs. Mets Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Probable Pitchers: Quintana - NYM (0-4, 3.03 ERA) vs Wainwright - STL (3-7, 8.77 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Adam Wainwright

The Cardinals will send Wainwright (3-7) to the mound for his 16th start of the season. He is 3-7 with an 8.77 ERA and 39 strikeouts over 66 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Kansas City Royals, the righty tossed one inning, giving up eight earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

In 15 games this season, the 41-year-old has amassed an ERA of 8.77, with 5.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .375 against him.

Wainwright heads into this matchup with one quality start under his belt this season.

Wainwright enters the game with 10 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He surrendered one or more earned runs in all of his outings in 2023.

Adam Wainwright vs. Mets

The opposing Mets offense has the 20th-ranked slugging percentage (.400) and ranks 10th in home runs hit (153) in all of MLB. They have a collective .236 batting average, and are 26th in the league with 941 total hits and 19th in MLB play scoring 526 runs.

Head-to-head against the Mets this season, Wainwright has thrown 6 1/3 innings, giving up three earned runs on seven hits while striking out three.

Mets Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: José Quintana

The Mets will hand the ball to Quintana (0-4) for his sixth start of the season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, when he threw six innings against the Atlanta Braves, giving up one earned run while allowing four hits.

The 34-year-old has pitched in five games this season with a 3.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .257.

If he completes six or more innings with three or fewer earned runs allowed, he'll earn his fifth consecutive quality start.

Quintana will look to finish five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

He has allowed at least one earned run in every appearance this season.

