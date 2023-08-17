After batting .300 with four doubles, a home run, eight walks and five RBI in his past 10 games, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals face the New York Mets (who will start Jose Quintana) at 7:15 PM ET on Thursday.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 against the Athletics.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023

Thursday, August 17, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Mets Starter: José Quintana

José Quintana TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt is hitting .278 with 25 doubles, 19 home runs and 64 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 28th, his on-base percentage ranks 19th, and he is 52nd in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt is batting .389 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 78 of 117 games this season (66.7%) Goldschmidt has had a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (35.0%).

He has gone deep in 15 games this year (12.8%), homering in 3.6% of his plate appearances.

In 32.5% of his games this season, Goldschmidt has picked up at least one RBI. In 19 of those games (16.2%) he recorded more than one RBI, while accounting for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 51 of 117 games this year, and more than once 14 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 60 GP 57 .284 AVG .272 .396 OBP .338 .476 SLG .438 23 XBH 21 10 HR 9 32 RBI 30 64/40 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

Mets Pitching Rankings