Willson Contreras vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 17
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
On Thursday, Willson Contreras (.459 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points above season-long percentage) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the New York Mets, whose starting pitcher will be Jose Quintana. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET.
He reached base in both of his plate appearances in his last game against the Athletics.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Thursday, August 17, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: José Quintana
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras has 24 doubles, 13 home runs and 40 walks while batting .261.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 62nd, his on-base percentage ranks 26th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.
- Contreras is batting .438 with two homers during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- Contreras has gotten a hit in 57 of 98 games this year (58.2%), including 26 multi-hit games (26.5%).
- In 11 games this season, he has hit a long ball (11.2%, and 3.3% of his trips to the dish).
- In 31 games this season (31.6%), Contreras has picked up an RBI, and in 10 of those games (10.2%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 34 of 98 games this year, he has scored, and eight of those games included multiple runs.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|49
|.262
|AVG
|.260
|.347
|OBP
|.366
|.423
|SLG
|.468
|17
|XBH
|20
|5
|HR
|8
|21
|RBI
|28
|45/18
|K/BB
|45/22
|5
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Mets pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Mets have a 4.56 team ERA that ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs surrendered (152 total, 1.3 per game).
- Quintana makes the start for the Mets, his sixth of the season. He is 0-4 with a 3.03 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 29 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last appeared on Saturday against the Atlanta Braves, when he went six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up four hits.
- In five games this season, the 34-year-old has a 3.03 ERA and 6.1 strikeouts per nine innings, while allowing a batting average of .257 to his opponents.
