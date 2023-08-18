Cardinals vs. Mets Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - August 18
Friday's game features the St. Louis Cardinals (54-68) and the New York Mets (56-66) clashing at Busch Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 5-4 victory for the Cardinals according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 8:15 PM ET on August 18.
The probable pitchers are Zack Thompson (2-4) for the Cardinals and Joey Lucchesi for the Mets.
Cardinals vs. Mets Game Info & Odds
- When: Friday, August 18, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: BSMW
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals vs. Mets Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Cardinals 5, Mets 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Mets
- Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Performance Insights
- In six games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 3-3.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- There has not been a spread set for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
- The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 61 times this season and won 27, or 44.3%, of those games.
- St. Louis has entered 34 games this season favored by -150 or more and is 16-18 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Cardinals, based on the moneyline, is 60%.
- St. Louis ranks 12th in the majors with 566 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals' 4.52 team ERA ranks 20th among all league pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|August 12
|@ Royals
|W 5-4
|Steven Matz vs Cole Ragans
|August 14
|Athletics
|W 7-5
|Miles Mikolas vs JP Sears
|August 15
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Dakota Hudson vs Spenser Watkins
|August 16
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Matthew Liberatore vs Paul Blackburn
|August 17
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Adam Wainwright vs José Quintana
|August 18
|Mets
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Joey Lucchesi
|August 19
|Mets
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Kodai Senga
|August 20
|Mets
|-
|Dakota Hudson vs Carlos Carrasco
|August 21
|@ Pirates
|-
|Matthew Liberatore vs Bailey Falter
|August 22
|@ Pirates
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Johan Oviedo
|August 23
|@ Pirates
|-
|Zack Thompson vs Andre Jackson
