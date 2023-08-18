Triston Casas and the Boston Red Sox take on Aaron Judge and the New York Yankees on Friday at 7:05 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Yankee Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox vs. Yankees Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: The Bronx, New York

The Bronx, New York Venue: Yankee Stadium

Yankee Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Red Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The Red Sox are 18th in MLB play with 137 total home runs.

Boston is seventh in MLB, slugging .431.

The Red Sox's .261 batting average is third-best in MLB.

Boston scores the eighth-most runs in baseball (585 total, 4.8 per game).

The Red Sox are ninth in MLB with a .327 on-base percentage.

The Red Sox strike out 8.1 times per game, the eighth-fewest average in baseball.

Boston's pitching staff ranks 14th in the majors with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.

Boston's 4.38 team ERA ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Red Sox have the 19th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.309).

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 163 home runs rank eighth in Major League Baseball.

New York is 22nd in MLB with a slugging percentage of .399 this season.

The Yankees have a team batting average of just .230 this season, which ranks 29th among MLB teams.

New York ranks 23rd in the majors with 514 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking 26th with an OBP of .305.

The Yankees rank 11th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.

New York has a nine K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, ninth-best in baseball.

New York pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.05 ERA this year, which ranks 13th in MLB.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.248 as a pitching staff, which is the 10th-best in baseball this season.

Red Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The Red Sox will send Brayan Bello (8-7) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 8-7 with a 3.81 ERA and 96 strikeouts in 113 1/3 innings pitched.

The righty's last time out came on Saturday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing nine hits.

Bello is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year in this outing.

Bello enters the game with 15 outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has given up at least one earned run in each of his appearances.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees' Jhony Brito (4-5) will make his 13th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance came in relief on Saturday when he threw five innings out of the bullpen against the Miami Marlins, giving up one earned run while allowing three hits.

None of Brito's 12 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

Brito has started 12 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings seven times. He averages 4.1 innings per appearance.

He has three appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 15 chances this season.

Red Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Red Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Tigers L 6-2 Home Brayan Bello Matt Manning 8/13/2023 Tigers W 6-3 Home Kutter Crawford Eduardo Rodríguez 8/15/2023 Nationals W 5-4 Away Nick Pivetta Josiah Gray 8/16/2023 Nationals L 6-2 Away James Paxton MacKenzie Gore 8/17/2023 Nationals L 10-7 Away Chris Sale Patrick Corbin 8/18/2023 Yankees - Away Brayan Bello - 8/19/2023 Yankees - Away Kutter Crawford Gerrit Cole 8/20/2023 Yankees - Away Nick Pivetta Clarke Schmidt 8/21/2023 Astros - Away Tanner Houck Framber Valdez 8/22/2023 Astros - Away Chris Sale Cristian Javier 8/23/2023 Astros - Away Brayan Bello Justin Verlander

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 8/12/2023 Marlins L 3-1 Away Michael King Sandy Alcantara 8/13/2023 Marlins L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Eury Pérez 8/14/2023 Braves L 11-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Max Fried 8/15/2023 Braves L 5-0 Away Luis Severino Bryce Elder 8/16/2023 Braves L 2-0 Away Randy Vasquez Charlie Morton 8/18/2023 Red Sox - Home - Brayan Bello 8/19/2023 Red Sox - Home Gerrit Cole Kutter Crawford 8/20/2023 Red Sox - Home Clarke Schmidt Nick Pivetta 8/22/2023 Nationals - Home Luis Severino Josiah Gray 8/23/2023 Nationals - Home Randy Vasquez MacKenzie Gore 8/24/2023 Nationals - Home - Patrick Corbin

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.