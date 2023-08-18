Sky vs. Dream: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 18
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
When they host the Chicago Sky (12-18) at 7:30 PM ET on Friday, August 18, 2023, the Atlanta Dream (15-16) will aim to stop a three-game losing streak. The Sky have also lost three games in a row.
In this article, you can check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Dream matchup.
Click on our link to sign up for a free trial of Fubo, and start watching live sports without cable today!
Sky vs. Dream Game Info
- Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ION
- Location: College Park, Georgia
- Arena: Gateway Center Arena
Sky vs. Dream Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Dream Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Dream (-2.5)
|163.5
|-135
|+114
|Bet on this game with DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Dream (-2.5)
|163.5
|-140
|+115
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Dream (-2.5)
|163.5
|-150
|+115
|Bet on this game with PointsBet
|Tipico
|Dream (-1.5)
|164.5
|-130
|+100
|Bet on this game with Tipico
Sky vs. Dream Betting Trends
- The Dream are 14-15-0 ATS this season.
- The Sky have put together a 14-15-0 ATS record so far this year.
- Atlanta has an ATS record of 6-4 when playing as at least 2.5-point favorites this season.
- Chicago has been an underdog by 2.5 points or more 17 times this season, and covered the spread in nine of those games.
- Dream games have gone over the point total 12 out of 30 times this season.
- Sky games have gone over the point total 14 out of 29 times this year.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.