The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman (.306 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Joey Lucchesi and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Friday at 8:15 PM ET.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-5 against the Mets.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Mets

Game Day: Friday, August 18, 2023

Friday, August 18, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Mets Starter: Joey Lucchesi

Joey Lucchesi TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .248 with 18 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has gotten at least one hit in 56.3% of his games this season (54 of 96), with at least two hits 21 times (21.9%).

He has homered in 10.4% of his games this year, and 3% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has picked up an RBI in 22 games this season (22.9%), with two or more RBI in seven of those contests (7.3%).

He has scored in 40.6% of his games this year (39 of 96), with two or more runs 11 times (11.5%).

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 51 GP 43 .257 AVG .238 .301 OBP .321 .393 SLG .469 13 XBH 20 5 HR 6 23 RBI 14 31/9 K/BB 26/17 8 SB 7

