Xinyu Wang will meet Ekaterina Alexandrova next in the Tennis in the Land quarterfinals. Wang's odds to win this tournament at Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica are +1400.

Wang at the 2023 Tennis in the Land

Next Round: Quarterfinals

Quarterfinals Tournament Dates: August 18-26

August 18-26 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica

Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Court Surface: Hard

Wang's Next Match

Wang is in the quarterfinals, where she will meet Alexandrova on Thursday, August 24 at 10:00 AM ET (after beating Jasmine Paolini 6-4, 6-3).

Wang Stats

Wang is coming off a 6-4, 6-3 win over No. 35-ranked Paolini in the Round of 16 on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old Wang is 23-20 over the past year and is still seeking her first tournament win.

In 14 hard-court tournaments over the past year, Wang is 18-14 in matches.

Wang, over the past 12 months, has played 43 matches across all court surfaces, and 21.6 games per match.

On hard courts, Wang has played 32 matches over the past year, and she has totaled 22.3 games per match while winning 51.6% of games.

Over the past 12 months, Wang has won 64.4% of her service games, and she has won 34.9% of her return games.

On hard courts, Wang, over the past year, has been victorious in 66.9% of her service games and 34.9% of her return games.

