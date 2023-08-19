Miles Mikolas gets the nod for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Jeff McNeil and the New York Mets. First pitch is at 7:15 PM ET for the third game of a four-game series.

The Mets are listed as -115 moneyline favorites in this matchup against the Cardinals (-105). The over/under is 8.5 runs for this matchup (with -110 odds to go over and -110 odds to go under).

Cardinals vs. Mets Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, August 19, 2023

Time: 7:15 PM ET

TV: MLB Network

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Venue: Busch Stadium

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Mets -115 -105 8.5 -110 -110 - - -

Cardinals Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Cardinals have a record of 2-2.

When it comes to the total, the Cardinals and their opponents are 3-7-0 in their last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 games. In four straight games, St. Louis and its opponent have finished below the over/under, with the average total set by sportsbooks being 9.6 runs.

Cardinals Betting Records & Stats

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 49 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (46.9%) in those games.

St. Louis is 19-21 this season when entering a game as the underdog by -105 or more on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.

So far this season, St. Louis and its opponents have hit the over in 57 of its 120 games with a total.

The Cardinals are 1-7-0 against the spread in their eight games that had a posted line this season.

Cardinals Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 27-36 27-33 23-20 31-48 40-50 14-18

