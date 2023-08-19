Nolan Arenado vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 19
Published: Aug. 19, 2023 at 8:25 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (hitting .310 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Kodai Senga and the New York Mets at Busch Stadium, Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Mets.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Saturday, August 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Mets Starter: Kodai Senga
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Explore More About This Game
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado leads St. Louis with 130 hits and a team-best slugging percentage of .505.
- He ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 18th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Arenado has had a hit in 83 of 117 games this season (70.9%), including multiple hits 36 times (30.8%).
- In 19.7% of his games this year, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 48 games this season (41.0%), with two or more RBI in 22 of them (18.8%).
- He has scored in 41.0% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 6.8%.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|61
|GP
|56
|.303
|AVG
|.265
|.352
|OBP
|.309
|.504
|SLG
|.507
|24
|XBH
|25
|11
|HR
|14
|40
|RBI
|44
|45/18
|K/BB
|42/14
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings
- The Mets pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Mets' 4.51 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Mets rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (153 total, 1.2 per game).
- Senga (9-6) is going for his 10th victory when he gets the starting nod for the Mets in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 3.30 ERA in 122 2/3 innings pitched, with 149 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Atlanta Braves, when the right-hander threw six innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In 22 games this season, the 30-year-old has an ERA of 3.30, with 10.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .217 against him.
