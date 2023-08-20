How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Mets Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 20
Pete Alonso and the New York Mets square off against Tommy Edman and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday at 2:15 PM ET at Busch Stadium.
Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!
Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Cardinals vs. Mets Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Time: 2:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Mets Player Props
|Cardinals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Mets Odds
|Cardinals vs Mets Prediction
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with 171 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.
- St. Louis is seventh in baseball with a .432 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals have the seventh-best batting average in the league (.257).
- St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.6 runs per game (569 total).
- The Cardinals rank fifth in baseball with a .331 on-base percentage.
- Cardinals hitters strike out 8.2 times per game, the 10th-fewest strikeouts in MLB.
- St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors with a collective eight strikeouts per nine innings.
- St. Louis has the 21st-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.60).
- Pitchers for the Cardinals combine for the fourth-worst WHIP in the majors (1.438).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- The Cardinals are sending Dakota Hudson (4-0) to the mound for his fifth start of the season. He is 4-0 with a 4.03 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 38 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went 6 2/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- Hudson will aim to go five or more innings for his fourth straight appearance. He's averaging 3.8 frames per outing.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/15/2023
|Athletics
|W 6-2
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Spenser Watkins
|8/16/2023
|Athletics
|L 8-0
|Home
|Matthew Liberatore
|Paul Blackburn
|8/17/2023
|Mets
|L 4-2
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|José Quintana
|8/18/2023
|Mets
|L 7-1
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Joey Lucchesi
|8/19/2023
|Mets
|L 13-2
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Kodai Senga
|8/20/2023
|Mets
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|Carlos Carrasco
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Matthew Liberatore
|Bailey Falter
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Andre Jackson
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Michael Lorenzen
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Cristopher Sanchez
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.