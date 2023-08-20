Sunday's WNBA schedule includes the Connecticut Sun (21-10) taking the road to meet Marina Mabrey and the Chicago Sky (12-19) at Wintrust Arena. The opening tip is at 5:00 PM ET.

Connecticut fell to Dallas 95-75 in its last game. DeWanna Bonner led the way with 25 points and 12 rebounds, followed by Alyssa Thomas with 15 points, 10 rebounds, seven assists and two steals. With Dana Evans leading the team with 18 points, Chicago ended up losing to Atlanta 78-67 in their last game.

Sun vs. Sky Game Time and Info

Who's the favorite?: Sun (-275 to win)

Sun (-275 to win) Who's the underdog?: Sky (+220 to win)

Sky (+220 to win) What's the spread?: Sun (-6.5)

Sun (-6.5) What's the over/under?: 158.5

158.5 When: Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET Where: Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois

Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois TV: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS

Sky Season Stats

The Sky are eighth in the WNBA in points scored (80.1 per game) and seventh in points allowed (83.5).

At 33.3 rebounds per game and 34.4 rebounds allowed, Chicago is ninth and sixth in the league, respectively.

This season the Sky are ranked fifth in the WNBA in assists at 19.9 per game.

Chicago is seventh in the league in turnovers per game (13.8) and eighth in turnovers forced (13.2).

The Sky are fourth in the league in 3-pointers made (7.9 per game) and third-best in 3-point percentage (36.5%).

In 2023 Chicago is best in the WNBA in 3-pointers allowed (6.3 per game) and fourth in defensive 3-point percentage (33.4%).

Sky Home/Away Splits

In 2023 the Sky are scoring more points at home (82.1 per game) than on the road (78.2). But they are also giving up more at home (84.6) than on the road (82.5).

Chicago grabs fewer rebounds per game at home (31.3) than on the road (35.1), and it gives up more boards at home (34.7) than away (34.2).

At home the Sky are picking up 21 assists per game, 2.1 more than away (18.9).

Chicago commits fewer turnovers per game at home (12.5) than on the road (15.1), but it also forces fewer turnovers at home (12.5) than on the road (13.9).

The Sky sink more 3-pointers per game at home (8.4) than away (7.4), and have a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.6%) than on the road (33.7%).

This year Chicago is conceding more 3-pointers at home (6.9 per game) than away (5.8). And it allows a higher 3-point percentage at home (35.4%) than on the road (31.5%).

Sky Moneyline and ATS Records

This season, the Sky have been the underdog 19 times and won six, or 31.6%, of those games.

The Sun are 3-4 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +220 or more on the moneyline.

Chicago is 14-16-0 against the spread this season.

Chicago's ATS record as a 6.5-point underdog or greater is 6-2.

The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 31.2% chance of a victory for the Sky.

