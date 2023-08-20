Richie Palacios vs. Mets Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Richie Palacios -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the New York Mets, with Carlos Carrasco on the mound, on August 20 at 2:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Mets.
Richie Palacios Game Info & Props vs. the Mets
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 2:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Mets Starter: Carlos Carrasco
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: -115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Richie Palacios? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Mets Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Mets Player Props
|Cardinals vs Mets Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Mets Odds
|Cardinals vs Mets Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Mets
Richie Palacios At The Plate (2022)
- Palacios hit .232 with six doubles and nine walks.
- Palacios picked up a hit in 41.5% of his games last year (22 of 53), with at least two hits in four of those contests (7.5%).
- Including all 53 games when he logged a plate appearance a season ago, he did not hit a home run.
- In eight of 53 games last year (15.1%), Palacios drove in a run, including two games with two or more RBIs.
- He scored in seven of his 53 games last year.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Other Cardinals Players vs the Mets
- Click Here for Willson Contreras
- Click Here for Nolan Arenado
- Click Here for Paul Goldschmidt
- Click Here for Tommy Edman
- Click Here for Tyler O'Neill
Richie Palacios Home/Away Batting Splits (2022)
|Home
|Away
|26
|GP
|25
|.196
|AVG
|.268
|.286
|OBP
|.300
|.250
|SLG
|.321
|3
|XBH
|3
|0
|HR
|0
|4
|RBI
|6
|4/6
|K/BB
|16/3
|1
|SB
|1
Mets Pitching Rankings (2022)
- The pitching staff for the Mets had a collective 9.8 K/9 last season, the first-best in MLB.
- The Mets' 3.57 team ERA ranked seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Mets pitchers combined to allow 169 total home runs last year (one per game). That ranked 12th in baseball.
- Carrasco gets the start for the Mets, his 19th of the season. He is 3-6 with a 6.40 ERA and 62 strikeouts through 84 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's most recent time out came on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he went three innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing four hits.
- The 36-year-old has a 6.40 ERA and 6.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 18 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .293 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.