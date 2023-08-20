Sky vs. Sun: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - August 20
Published: Aug. 20, 2023 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
A pair of sputtering squads hit the court when the Connecticut Sun (21-10) visit the Chicago Sky (12-19) on Sunday, August 20, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET. The Sun will look to a three-game losing run versus the Sky, losers of four straight games.
Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Sky vs. Sun matchup.
Sky vs. Sun Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, August 20, 2023
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and NBCS-BOS
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky vs. Sun Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Sun Moneyline
|Sky Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Sun (-6.5)
|159.5
|-275
|+210
|PointsBet
|Sun (-6.5)
|159.5
|-275
|+200
|Tipico
|Sun (-6.5)
|158.5
|-270
|+205
Sky vs. Sun Betting Trends
- The Sun have covered 15 times in 30 matchups with a spread this season.
- The Sky have compiled a 14-16-0 ATS record so far this season.
- Connecticut has covered the spread five times this season (5-8 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Chicago is 6-2 ATS this year when playing as at least 6.5-point underdogs.
- Sun games have gone over the point total 18 out of 30 times this season.
- Sky games have hit the over 14 out of 30 times this year.
