Cardinals vs. Pirates: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Bailey Falter will take the mound for the Pittsburgh Pirates in the first of a three-game series against the St. Louis Cardinals and Tommy Edman on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.
The Pirates are +125 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the Cardinals (-150). A 9-run total is set for the matchup.
Cardinals vs. Pirates Odds & Info
- Date: Monday, August 21, 2023
- Time: 7:05 PM ET
- TV: MLB Network
- Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- Venue: PNC Park
Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-150
|+125
|9
|-110
|-110
|-
|-
|-
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and won four of those contests.
- In their last 10 games with a total, the Cardinals and their opponents have failed to hit the over seven times.
- Bookmakers have not set a spread for any of the Cardinals' last 10 games.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have a 28-35 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 44.4% of those games).
- St. Louis has a 16-19 record (winning 45.7% of its games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -150 or shorter.
- The Cardinals have an implied moneyline win probability of 60% in this matchup.
- St. Louis has had an over/under set by oddsmakers 122 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-60-4).
- The Cardinals have collected a 1-7-0 record ATS this season.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|28-37
|27-33
|24-20
|31-49
|41-51
|14-18
