The St. Louis Cardinals (55-70) and the Pittsburgh Pirates (55-69) will clash on Monday, August 21 at PNC Park, with Drew Rom getting the nod for the Cardinals and Bailey Falter toeing the rubber for the Pirates. The first pitch will be thrown at 7:05 PM ET.

The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -130, while the underdog Pirates have +105 odds to upset. The game's over/under has been set at 10 runs.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

PNC Park Probable Pitchers: Rom - STL (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs Falter - PIT (0-7, 4.86 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals vs. Pirates Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have been favorites in 63 games this season and won 28 (44.4%) of those contests.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -130 or shorter, the Cardinals have gone 24-27 (47.1%).

The moneyline for this contest implies a 56.5% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

The Cardinals played as the moneyline favorite for seven of their last 10 games, and finished 4-3 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, St. Louis and its opponents combined to go over the run total three times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Pirates have been chosen as underdogs in 99 games this year and have walked away with the win 41 times (41.4%) in those games.

This season, the Pirates have been victorious 37 times in 83 chances when named as an underdog of at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The Pirates have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 3-4 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Pittsburgh and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +100000 23rd 4th Win NL Central +50000 - 4th

