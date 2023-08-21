As action in the US Open continues, a round of 128 match is up next for Katie Volynets, and she will meet Xinyu Wang. Volynets is +50000 to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

Volynets at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

Volynets' Next Match

After defeating Erika Andreeva 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 in the qualification final, Volynets will face Wang in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 at 1:00 PM ET.

Katie Volynets Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +50000

Volynets Stats

Volynets is coming off a 6-1, 4-6, 6-2 win over No. 159-ranked Andreeva in the qualifying round on Friday.

Volynets has not won any of her 15 tournaments over the past year, with an overall record of 15-15.

Volynets is 14-6 on hard courts over the past year.

Volynets, over the past 12 months, has played 30 matches across all court types, and 22.3 games per match.

On hard courts, Volynets has played 20 matches over the past year, and 22.4 games per match.

Volynets, over the past year, has won 59.9% of her service games and 39.9% of her return games.

Volynets has won 45.8% of her return games on hard courts over the past year. Meanwhile, she has claimed 63.5% of her service games during that timeframe.

