After exiting in the round of 16 of the Western & Southern Open in his last tournament (losing to Adrian Mannarino), Mackenzie McDonald will start the US Open against Felix Auger-Aliassime (in the round of 128). McDonald currently has +30000 odds to win this tournament at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center.

McDonald at the 2023 US Open

Next Round: Round of 128

Round of 128 Tournament Dates: August 21 - September 10

August 21 - September 10 TV Channel: ESPN (Watch on Fubo)

ESPN (Watch on Fubo) Venue: USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center

USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center Location: New York, New York

New York, New York Court Surface: Hard

McDonald's Next Match

McDonald will open up at the US Open by matching up with Auger-Aliassime in the round of 128 on Monday, August 28 (at 11:00 AM ET).

McDonald currently has odds of +110 to win his next match against Auger-Aliassime.

Mackenzie McDonald Grand Slam Odds

US Open odds to win: +30000

McDonald Stats

In his most recent scheduled match, McDonald advanced past Mannarino via walkover at the Western & Southern Open on August 17, 2023.

McDonald is 36-29 over the past 12 months, with zero tournament victories.

McDonald is 28-19 on hard courts over the past 12 months.

Through 65 matches over the past year (across all court types), McDonald has played 23.4 games per match. He won 51.7% of them.

On hard courts, McDonald has played 47 matches over the past 12 months, and he has totaled 22.9 games per match while winning 52.8% of games.

Over the past year, McDonald has won 76.8% of his service games, and he has won 26.5% of his return games.

McDonald has been victorious in 78.5% of his service games on hard courts and 27.6% of his return games over the past year.

