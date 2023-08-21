The Chicago White Sox and Luis Robert take the field in the first game of a three-game series against Ty France and the Seattle Mariners, on Monday at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Mariners vs. White Sox Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Time: 8:10 PM ET

8:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: Guaranteed Rate Field

Mariners Batting & Pitching Performance

The Mariners average 1.3 home runs per game to rank 12th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

Seattle ranks 16th in baseball with a .410 slugging percentage.

The Mariners' .241 batting average ranks 20th in MLB.

Seattle is the 13th-highest scoring team in MLB play, averaging 4.7 runs per game (578 total).

The Mariners rank 15th in baseball with a .320 on-base percentage.

The Mariners' 10 strikeouts per game are the second-most in baseball.

Seattle's pitching staff is ninth in MLB with a collective nine strikeouts per nine innings.

Seattle has a 3.73 team ERA that ranks second across all MLB pitching staffs.

Pitchers for the Mariners combine for the No. 1-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.178).

White Sox Batting & Pitching Performance

The White Sox's 135 home runs rank 21st in Major League Baseball.

Chicago is 25th in MLB with a slugging percentage of .386 this season.

The White Sox's .238 batting average ranks 21st in the league this season.

Chicago has scored the 24th-most runs in the majors this season with 514 (4.1 per game).

The White Sox are among the worst in the league at getting on base, ranking last with an OBP of .295.

The White Sox rank 17th with an average of 8.8 strikeouts per game.

Chicago averages 9.5 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, third-most in the majors.

Chicago has pitched to a 4.73 ERA this season, which ranks 25th in baseball.

The White Sox have a combined WHIP of 1.399 as a pitching staff, which ranks 22nd in MLB.

Mariners Probable Starting Pitcher

The Mariners are sending Luis Castillo (9-7) out for his 26th start of the season as he tries for his 10th victory. He is 9-7 with a 3.29 ERA and 166 strikeouts in 150 1/3 innings pitched.

In his last time out on Thursday against the Kansas City Royals, the right-hander tossed seven innings, giving up four earned runs while surrendering nine hits.

Castillo is looking to secure his 14th quality start of the year in this game.

Castillo will try to pitch five or more innings for his 26th straight appearance. He's averaging six frames per outing.

He has had seven appearances this season in which he kept his opponents to zero earned runs.

White Sox Probable Starting Pitcher

The White Sox will hand the ball to Touki Toussaint (1-5) for his ninth start of the season.

The right-hander's last start was on Wednesday, when he tossed four innings while giving up three earned runs on three hits in a matchup with the Chicago Cubs.

In eight starts this season, Toussaint has not yet earned a quality start.

In eight starts, Toussaint has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.2 frames per outing.

He has three appearances with no earned runs allowed in 12 chances this season.

Mariners Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Mariners Starter Opponent Starter 8/16/2023 Royals W 6-5 Away Luis Castillo James McArthur 8/17/2023 Royals W 6-4 Away George Kirby Angel Zerpa 8/18/2023 Astros W 2-0 Away Bryce Miller J.P. France 8/19/2023 Astros W 10-3 Away Logan Gilbert Framber Valdez 8/20/2023 Astros W 7-6 Away Emerson Hancock Hunter Brown 8/21/2023 White Sox - Away Luis Castillo Touki Toussaint 8/22/2023 White Sox - Away George Kirby Mike Clevinger 8/23/2023 White Sox - Away Bryce Miller Michael Kopech 8/25/2023 Royals - Home Logan Gilbert Brady Singer 8/26/2023 Royals - Home Emerson Hancock Jordan Lyles 8/27/2023 Royals - Home Luis Castillo -

White Sox Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away White Sox Starter Opponent Starter 8/15/2023 Cubs W 5-3 Away Touki Toussaint Kyle Hendricks 8/16/2023 Cubs L 4-3 Away Mike Clevinger Javier Assad 8/18/2023 Rockies L 14-1 Away Michael Kopech Peter Lambert 8/19/2023 Rockies L 11-5 Away Jesse Scholtens Kyle Freeland 8/20/2023 Rockies W 10-5 Away Dylan Cease Chris Flexen 8/21/2023 Mariners - Home Touki Toussaint Luis Castillo 8/22/2023 Mariners - Home Mike Clevinger George Kirby 8/23/2023 Mariners - Home Michael Kopech Bryce Miller 8/24/2023 Athletics - Home Jesse Scholtens Ken Waldichuk 8/25/2023 Athletics - Home Dylan Cease JP Sears 8/26/2023 Athletics - Home Touki Toussaint Paul Blackburn

