The St. Louis Cardinals and Nolan Arenado, who went 1-for-4 with a double last time out, battle Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

  • Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
  • Stadium: PNC Park
  • Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +160)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +110)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

  • Arenado leads St. Louis in slugging percentage (.511) and total hits (132) this season.
  • He ranks 20th in batting average, 71st in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among the qualified hitters in baseball.
  • In 71.4% of his 119 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 36 multi-hit games.
  • In 20.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.1% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.2% of his games this year, Arenado has driven in at least one run. In 22 of those games (18.5%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.
  • He has scored in 50 games this season (42.0%), including eight multi-run games (6.7%).

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
63 GP 56
.303 AVG .265
.352 OBP .309
.515 SLG .507
26 XBH 25
12 HR 14
41 RBI 44
46/19 K/BB 42/14
1 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Pirates pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
  • The Pirates' 4.58 team ERA ranks 21st across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Pirates pitchers combine to give up 138 home runs (1.1 per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
  • Falter makes the start for the Pirates, his 11th of the season. He is 0-7 with a 4.86 ERA and 38 strikeouts through 53 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the New York Mets, the lefty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering four hits.
  • In 11 games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.86 ERA and 6.4 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .308 to his opponents.
