The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .525 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Bailey Falter and the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park, Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-5 with a home run) in his most recent game against the Mets.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Monday, August 21, 2023

Monday, August 21, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Bailey Falter

Bailey Falter TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .819, fueled by an OBP of .364 and a team-best slugging percentage of .455 this season.

He ranks 31st in batting average, 22nd in on base percentage, and 56th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB.

Goldschmidt has reached base via a hit in 80 games this year (of 121 played), and had multiple hits in 42 of those games.

He has homered in 13.2% of his games in 2023 (16 of 121), and 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has picked up an RBI in 32.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 16.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in four contests.

He has scored in 52 games this year, with multiple runs 15 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 57 .281 AVG .272 .388 OBP .338 .471 SLG .438 24 XBH 21 11 HR 9 35 RBI 30 72/41 K/BB 50/24 6 SB 4

Pirates Pitching Rankings