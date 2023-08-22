On Tuesday, August 22, 2023, a pair of the WNBA's best scorers -- Kahleah Copper (eighth, 18.6 points per game) and Jewell Loyd (first, 24.1) -- hit the court when the Chicago Sky (12-20) host the Seattle Storm (10-22) at 8:00 PM ET on The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video.

In this article, you will see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Sky vs. Storm matchup.

Sky vs. Storm Game Info

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 22, 2023
  • Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: The U, FOX13+, and Prime Video
  • Location: Chicago, Illinois
  • Arena: Wintrust Arena

Sky vs. Storm Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this WNBA matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Sky Moneyline Storm Moneyline
DraftKings Sky (-4) 159.5 -175 +145
BetMGM Sky (-4.5) 158.5 -175 +145
PointsBet Sky (-3.5) 159.5 -180 +140
Tipico Sky (-2.5) 159.5 -145 +115

Sky vs. Storm Betting Trends

  • The Sky have won 14 games against the spread this season, while failing to cover 17 times.
  • The Storm have covered 17 times in 31 chances against the spread this season.
  • Chicago has been favored by 4.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in one of those matchups.
  • Seattle has covered the spread 13 times this season (13-10 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs.
  • So far this season, 14 out of the Sky's 31 games have hit the over.
  • The Storm and their opponents have combined to hit the over 13 out of 31 times this season.

