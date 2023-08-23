Bryan Reynolds and Paul Goldschmidt hit the field when the Pittsburgh Pirates and St. Louis Cardinals meet on Wednesday at PNC Park.

Cardinals vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank fifth in MLB action with 174 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB, slugging .432.

The Cardinals have the ninth-best batting average in the majors (.257).

St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in MLB action, averaging 4.6 runs per game (580 total).

The Cardinals are fifth in MLB with a .331 on-base percentage.

The Cardinals strike out 8.2 times per game to rank 10th in the majors.

The eight strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks 28th in the majors.

St. Louis has the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.64).

The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.442).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will look to Zack Thompson (2-5) in his third start of the season.

His most recent appearance was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the left-hander tossed five innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up six hits.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 8/18/2023 Mets L 7-1 Home Zack Thompson Joey Lucchesi 8/19/2023 Mets L 13-2 Home Miles Mikolas Kodai Senga 8/20/2023 Mets W 7-3 Home Dakota Hudson Carlos Carrasco 8/21/2023 Pirates L 11-1 Away Drew Rom Thomas Hatch 8/22/2023 Pirates L 6-3 Away Adam Wainwright Johan Oviedo 8/23/2023 Pirates - Away Zack Thompson Luis Ortiz 8/25/2023 Phillies - Away Miles Mikolas Cristopher Sanchez 8/26/2023 Phillies - Away Dakota Hudson Zack Wheeler 8/27/2023 Phillies - Away Drew Rom Aaron Nola 8/28/2023 Padres - Home Adam Wainwright Blake Snell 8/29/2023 Padres - Home Matthew Liberatore Seth Lugo

