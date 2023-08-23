Willson Contreras -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, with Luis Ortiz on the hill, on August 23 at 12:35 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-4 with a double and an RBI against the Pirates.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Pirates

Game Day: Wednesday, August 23, 2023

Wednesday, August 23, 2023 Game Time: 12:35 PM ET

12:35 PM ET Stadium: PNC Park

PNC Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Pirates Starter: Luis Ortiz

Luis Ortiz TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is batting .260 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 42 walks.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 67th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 28th and he is 71st in slugging.

Contreras will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .278 during his last games.

Contreras has had a hit in 62 of 104 games this season (59.6%), including multiple hits 26 times (25.0%).

He has hit a long ball in 11 games this year (10.6%), leaving the park in 3.1% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has picked up an RBI in 31.7% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 9.6% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored in 35 games this season (33.7%), including eight multi-run games (7.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 52 GP 51 .258 AVG .261 .345 OBP .363 .407 SLG .467 17 XBH 21 5 HR 8 22 RBI 29 48/20 K/BB 47/22 5 SB 1

Pirates Pitching Rankings