Sky vs. Aces Injury Report, Betting Odds - August 24
The Chicago Sky (13-20) have two players on the injury report for their matchup against the Las Vegas Aces (29-4) at Wintrust Arena on Thursday, August 24 at 8:00 PM ET.
In their last matchup on Tuesday, the Sky claimed a 102-79 win against the Storm.
Chicago Sky Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Rebekah Gardner
|Out
|Foot
|7.0
|3.7
|2.3
|Isabelle Harrison
|Out
|Knee
|-
|-
|-
Las Vegas Aces Injury Report Today
|Name
|Status
|Injury
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Candace Parker
|Out
|Foot
|9.0
|5.4
|3.7
|Riquna Williams
|Out
|Back
|-
|-
|-
Sky vs. Aces Game Info
- Game Day: Thursday, August 24, 2023
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBA TV and The U
- Location: Chicago, Illinois
- Arena: Wintrust Arena
Sky Player Leaders
- Courtney Williams is the Sky's top assist person (6.0 per game), and she delivers 10.0 points and 5.8 rebounds. Her assist average ranks her fourth in the WNBA.
- Alanna Smith is putting up a team-best 6.9 rebounds per game. And she is delivering 9.8 points and 1.8 assists, making 50.0% of her shots from the floor (ninth in WNBA).
- Kahleah Copper is the Sky's top scorer (18.4 points per game), and she averages 1.8 assists and 4.1 rebounds. Her scoring average ranks her eighth in the league.
- Elizabeth Williams gets the Sky 9.5 points, 5.7 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game. She also puts up 1.2 steals and 1.5 blocked shots (fifth in league).
- Marina Mabrey gets the Sky 14.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.5 assists per contest. She also posts 0.7 steals and 0.4 blocked shots.
Sky vs. Aces Betting Info
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Aces
|-14.5
|169.5
