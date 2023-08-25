On Friday, Taylor Motter (.160 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Cristopher Sanchez. First pitch is at 7:05 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Pirates.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Taylor Motter At The Plate

Motter has three doubles and five walks while hitting .182.

This year, Motter has recorded at least one hit in 10 of 24 games (41.7%), and had multiple hits twice.

In 24 games played this year, he has not gone deep.

Motter has picked up an RBI twice this season, but just one in each of those games.

He has scored in three games this year (12.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 15 GP 9 .205 AVG .148 .244 OBP .233 .256 SLG .185 2 XBH 1 0 HR 0 0 RBI 2 14/2 K/BB 12/3 0 SB 0

