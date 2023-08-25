Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .205 in his past 10 games, 96 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Cristopher Sanchez on the mound, on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-6) against the Pirates.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023

Friday, August 25, 2023 Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

7:05 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez

Cristopher Sanchez TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +170) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is batting .241 with 19 doubles, four triples, 11 home runs and 26 walks.

Edman has picked up a hit in 55.9% of his 102 games this season, with multiple hits in 21.6% of those games.

In 9.8% of his games this season, he has gone deep, and 2.8% of his trips to the dish.

Edman has driven in a run in 23 games this year (22.5%), including seven games with more than one RBI (6.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 40 of 102 games this year, and more than once 11 times.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 54 GP 46 .256 AVG .222 .301 OBP .301 .385 SLG .438 13 XBH 21 5 HR 6 24 RBI 14 32/9 K/BB 32/17 10 SB 7

Phillies Pitching Rankings