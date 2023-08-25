Tyler O'Neill vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 25
Published: Aug. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Tyler O'Neill and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (75 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Philadelphia Phillies and Cristopher Sanchez on August 25 at 7:05 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his previous game against the Pirates.
Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Friday, August 25, 2023
- Game Time: 7:05 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Cristopher Sanchez
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +350)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Tyler O'Neill At The Plate
- O'Neill has 11 doubles, seven home runs and 24 walks while hitting .238.
- In 63.6% of his games this year (35 of 55), O'Neill has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (14.5%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.7% of his games in 2023, and 3.3% of his trips to the plate.
- O'Neill has picked up an RBI in 21.8% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 5.5% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in one contest.
- He has scored in 19 of 55 games this season, and more than once 3 times.
Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|29
|GP
|25
|.263
|AVG
|.211
|.358
|OBP
|.290
|.484
|SLG
|.333
|11
|XBH
|7
|5
|HR
|2
|7
|RBI
|9
|27/14
|K/BB
|28/10
|1
|SB
|2
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff is 12th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.00 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up 143 total home runs at a clip of 1.1 per game (to rank 11th in the league).
- Sanchez (1-3) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 13th start of the season. He has a 3.36 ERA in 64 1/3 innings pitched, with 58 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday against the Washington Nationals, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.36, with 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .224 batting average against him.
