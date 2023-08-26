Kyle Schwarber is one of the top players with prop bets on the table when the Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Cardinals play at Citizens Bank Park on Saturday (beginning at 7:15 PM ET).

Cardinals vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET

Saturday, August 26, 2023 at 7:15 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: FOX

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Goldschmidt Stats

Paul Goldschmidt has collected 136 hits with 25 doubles, 21 home runs and 67 walks. He has driven in 68 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He has a .278/.367/.457 slash line on the season.

Goldschmidt enters this game looking to extend his three-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is batting .389 with two home runs, two walks and six RBI.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Phillies Aug. 25 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 0 at Pirates Aug. 23 2-for-3 2 0 1 2 0 at Pirates Aug. 22 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Aug. 21 0-for-2 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Mets Aug. 20 3-for-5 2 1 3 6 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 6.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Wheeler Stats

Zack Wheeler (9-6) will take the mound for the Phillies, his 26th start of the season.

He has started 25 games this season, earning a quality start (6 or more IP, 3 or fewer ER) in 16 of them.

Wheeler has pitched five or more innings in 13 straight games and will look to extend that streak.

He has finished four appearances without allowing an earned run in 25 chances this season.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 3.64 ERA ranks 22nd, 1.099 WHIP ranks 10th, and 9.8 K/9 ranks 14th.

Wheeler Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Nationals Aug. 20 7.0 7 4 4 5 1 at Blue Jays Aug. 15 7.0 3 1 1 5 4 vs. Nationals Aug. 8 6.0 7 3 3 6 0 at Marlins Aug. 2 6.0 5 2 2 4 1 at Pirates Jul. 28 6.2 3 1 1 11 1

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -227) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +255) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 87 hits with 15 doubles, a triple, 35 home runs, 98 walks and 83 RBI.

He's slashed .187/.333/.449 on the year.

Schwarber hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. In his last five games he is hitting .278 with two doubles, three home runs, six walks and five RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 2-for-4 1 1 2 6 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 vs. Giants Aug. 22 1-for-3 1 0 0 2 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-4 1 1 2 4 at Nationals Aug. 20 0-for-3 0 0 0 0

Bryson Stott Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Stott Stats

Bryson Stott has 138 hits with 27 doubles, two triples, 12 home runs and 32 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 23 stolen bases.

He's slashing .295/.341/.438 so far this year.

Stott Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Cardinals Aug. 25 0-for-3 0 0 1 0 0 vs. Giants Aug. 23 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 1 vs. Giants Aug. 22 2-for-3 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Giants Aug. 21 1-for-3 1 0 1 2 0 at Nationals Aug. 20 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0

