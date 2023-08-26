Nico Hoerner and the Chicago Cubs will look to find success against Colin Selby when he starts for the Pittsburgh Pirates on Saturday at 7:15 PM ET.

Cubs vs. Pirates Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania Venue: PNC Park

Cubs Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cubs average 1.2 home runs per game to rank 14th in MLB play with 155 total home runs.

Chicago ranks 13th in MLB, slugging .417.

The Cubs have the 11th-ranked batting average in the majors (.254).

Chicago has the No. 5 offense in baseball, scoring five runs per game (642 total runs).

The Cubs are seventh in baseball with a .329 on-base percentage.

The Cubs' 8.9 strikeouts per game rank 19th in MLB.

Chicago's pitching staff is 22nd in MLB with a collective 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings.

Chicago's 4.23 team ERA ranks 16th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cubs average MLB's 17th-ranked WHIP (1.284).

Pirates Batting & Pitching Performance

The Pirates have hit just 126 homers this season, which ranks 26th in the league.

Pittsburgh ranks 26th in MLB with a team slugging percentage of just .387 this season.

The Pirates rank 27th in MLB with a team batting average of just .235.

Pittsburgh ranks 24th in the majors with 540 total runs scored this season.

The Pirates have the 21st-ranked on-base percentage in MLB this season (.314).

The Pirates rank 20th in strikeouts per game (8.8) among MLB offenses.

Pittsburgh strikes out 8.8 batters per nine innings as a pitching staff, 15th in MLB.

Pittsburgh pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.51 ERA this year, which ranks 20th in MLB.

Pirates pitchers have a 1.395 WHIP this season, 22nd in the majors.

Cubs Probable Starting Pitcher

Javier Assad (2-2) takes the mound for the Cubs in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 3.12 ERA in 72 2/3 innings pitched, with 53 strikeouts.

The righty's last time out came on Monday against the Detroit Tigers, when he threw 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.

Assad is trying to collect his third quality start of the season in this game.

Assad will try to build upon a four-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 3.1 frames per appearance).

In 10 of his appearances this season he did not give up an earned run.

Pirates Probable Starting Pitcher

Selby has been named the starter for the Pirates and will make his first start this season.

The 25-year-old right-hander will make his MLB debut.

Cubs Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cubs Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Tigers W 7-6 Away Javier Assad Alex Faedo 8/22/2023 Tigers L 8-6 Away Drew Smyly Reese Olson 8/23/2023 Tigers W 6-4 Away Jameson Taillon Tarik Skubal 8/24/2023 Pirates W 5-4 Away Justin Steele Rob Zastryzny 8/25/2023 Pirates L 2-1 Away Kyle Hendricks Mitch Keller 8/26/2023 Pirates - Away Javier Assad Colin Selby 8/27/2023 Pirates - Away Drew Smyly Bailey Falter 8/28/2023 Brewers - Home Jameson Taillon Wade Miley 8/29/2023 Brewers - Home Justin Steele Corbin Burnes 8/30/2023 Brewers - Home Kyle Hendricks Brandon Woodruff 9/1/2023 Reds - Away Javier Assad Brett Kennedy

Pirates Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Pirates Starter Opponent Starter 8/21/2023 Cardinals W 11-1 Home Thomas Hatch Drew Rom 8/22/2023 Cardinals W 6-3 Home Johan Oviedo Adam Wainwright 8/23/2023 Cardinals L 6-4 Home Luis Ortiz Zack Thompson 8/24/2023 Cubs L 5-4 Home Rob Zastryzny Justin Steele 8/25/2023 Cubs W 2-1 Home Mitch Keller Kyle Hendricks 8/26/2023 Cubs - Home Colin Selby Javier Assad 8/27/2023 Cubs - Home Bailey Falter Drew Smyly 8/28/2023 Royals - Away Johan Oviedo - 8/29/2023 Royals - Away Luis Ortiz Cole Ragans 8/30/2023 Royals - Away Mitch Keller Brady Singer 9/1/2023 Cardinals - Away - Dakota Hudson

