After hitting .289 with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Philadelphia Phillies (who will hand the ball to Zack Wheeler) at 7:15 PM ET on Saturday.

He notched a home run while going 1-for-4 in his most recent game against the Phillies.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

Game Day: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Saturday, August 26, 2023 Game Time: 7:15 PM ET

7:15 PM ET Stadium: Citizens Bank Park

Citizens Bank Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Looking to place a prop bet on Paul Goldschmidt? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .824, fueled by an OBP of .367 to go with a slugging percentage of .457. All three of those stats lead St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB action, he ranks 27th in batting average, 18th in on-base percentage, and 52nd in slugging.

Goldschmidt has had a hit in 83 of 125 games this year (66.4%), including multiple hits 43 times (34.4%).

He has gone deep in 17 games this year (13.6%), leaving the park in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

Goldschmidt has had an RBI in 41 games this season (32.8%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (16.8%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

He has scored in 44.0% of his games this season, with more than one run scored in 12.8%.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 64 GP 61 .281 AVG .274 .388 OBP .344 .471 SLG .444 24 XBH 22 11 HR 10 35 RBI 33 72/41 K/BB 52/26 6 SB 4

Phillies Pitching Rankings