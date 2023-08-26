Following the first round of the TOUR Championship, Sam Burns is currently 17th with a score of -4.

Sam Burns Insights

Over his last 15 rounds, Burns has shot better than par on eight occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded the best score of the day in one of his last 15 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in four rounds.

Over his last 15 rounds, Burns has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five tournaments, Burns has finished in the top 20 three times.

Burns has finished with a score better than the tournament average in three of his past five appearances, including one finish within five strokes of the leader.

Burns hopes to qualify for the weekend for the fifth straight time.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 25 20 -6 266 0 18 0 4 $3.2M

TOUR Championship Insights and Stats

In Burns' previous three appearances at this tournament, he has finished in the top 20 two times. His average finish has been 20th.

In his last three attempts at this event, he's made the cut every time.

The most recent time Burns played this event was in 2023, and he finished 17th.

Courses on the Tour in the past year have averaged 7,005 yards, a good bit shorter than the 7,346-yard length for this tournament.

Burns will take to the 7,346-yard course this week at East Lake Golf Club after having played courses with an average length of 7,358 yards during the past year.

Burns' Last Time Out

Burns finished in the 59th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the BMW Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 48 par-4 holes at the BMW Championship ranked in the 51st percentile of the field (the tournament average was 3.98).

On the eight par-5 holes at the BMW Championship, Burns shot better than 67% of the golfers (averaging 4.50 strokes).

Burns shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, recording a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship (the other competitors averaged 2.4).

On the 16 par-3s at the BMW Championship, Burns carded one bogey or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Burns' nine birdies or better on par-4s at the BMW Championship were more than the tournament average of 8.8.

In that last outing, Burns had a bogey or worse on seven of 48 par-4s (the field averaged 7.7).

Burns finished the BMW Championship bettering the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (2.9) with four on the eight par-5 holes.

The field at the BMW Championship averaged 0.5 bogeys or worse on the eight par-5s, but Burns finished without one.

TOUR Championship Time and Date Info

Date: August 24-26, 2023

August 24-26, 2023 Course: East Lake Golf Club

East Lake Golf Club Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia Par: 70 / 7,346 yards

70 / 7,346 yards

All statistics in this article reflect Burns' performance prior to the 2023 TOUR Championship.

