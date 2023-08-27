How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Phillies Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for August 27
Nolan Arenado and the St. Louis Cardinals take on Bryson Stott and the Philadelphia Phillies at Citizens Bank Park on Sunday at 1:35 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Phillies Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Time: 1:35 PM ET
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Venue: Citizens Bank Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals have hit 176 homers this season, which ranks eighth in the league.
- St. Louis is eighth in MLB with a .429 slugging percentage this season.
- The Cardinals' .256 batting average is among the best in baseball, ranking ninth in MLB.
- St. Louis has scored 589 runs (4.5 per game) this season, which ranks 14th in MLB.
- The Cardinals are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking sixth with an OBP of .330.
- The Cardinals rank 10th in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.3 whiffs per contest.
- St. Louis averages just nine strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, which ranks 28th in the majors.
- St. Louis has pitched to a 4.72 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.
- The Cardinals have a combined 1.448 WHIP as a pitching staff, third-highest in MLB.
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Drew Rom will take to the mound for the Cardinals, his second start of the season.
- The left-hander last pitched on Monday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, throwing 3 2/3 innings and giving up six earned runs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|8/21/2023
|Pirates
|L 11-1
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Thomas Hatch
|8/22/2023
|Pirates
|L 6-3
|Away
|Adam Wainwright
|Johan Oviedo
|8/23/2023
|Pirates
|W 6-4
|Away
|Zack Thompson
|Luis Ortiz
|8/25/2023
|Phillies
|L 7-2
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Cristopher Sanchez
|8/26/2023
|Phillies
|L 12-1
|Away
|Dakota Hudson
|Zack Wheeler
|8/27/2023
|Phillies
|-
|Away
|Drew Rom
|Aaron Nola
|8/28/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Blake Snell
|8/29/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Zack Thompson
|Seth Lugo
|8/30/2023
|Padres
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Yu Darvish
|9/1/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Dakota Hudson
|-
|9/2/2023
|Pirates
|-
|Home
|Drew Rom
|Bailey Falter
