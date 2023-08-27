On Sunday, Taylor Motter (.208 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double and a walk) and the St. Louis Cardinals play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Phillies.

Taylor Motter Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies

  • Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
  • Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
  • TV Channel: NBCS-PH
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: +105)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +320)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Discover More About This Game

Taylor Motter At The Plate

  • Motter is batting .186 with three doubles and five walks.
  • This season, Motter has tallied at least one hit in 11 of 26 games (42.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has not hit a home run in his 26 games this year.
  • Motter has driven in a run twice this year, but just one in each of those games.
  • He has scored in three games this season (11.5%), but has had no multi-run games.

Other Cardinals Players vs the Phillies

Taylor Motter Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
15 GP 11
.205 AVG .161
.244 OBP .235
.256 SLG .194
2 XBH 1
0 HR 0
0 RBI 2
14/2 K/BB 15/3
0 SB 0

Phillies Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective nine K/9, which ranks 11th in MLB.
  • The Phillies have the ninth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.96).
  • The Phillies rank 11th in baseball in home runs given up (145 total, 1.1 per game).
  • Nola (11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season.
  • In his last appearance on Monday, the righty threw seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • The 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.49), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
