Willson Contreras vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - August 27
Published: Aug. 27, 2023 at 7:29 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
On Sunday, Willson Contreras (.250 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 1:35 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Sunday, August 27, 2023
- Game Time: 1:35 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: NBCS-PH
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Willson Contreras At The Plate
- Contreras is batting .255 with 25 doubles, 13 home runs and 44 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 77th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 33rd and he is 84th in slugging.
- Contreras has picked up a hit in 58.9% of his 107 games this year, with more than one hit in 24.3% of those games.
- He has homered in 10.3% of his games in 2023, and 3% of his trips to the plate.
- Contreras has an RBI in 33 of 107 games this season, with multiple RBI in 10 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 32.7% of his games this season (35 of 107), he has scored, and in eight of those games (7.5%) he has scored more than once.
Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|52
|GP
|54
|.258
|AVG
|.253
|.345
|OBP
|.357
|.407
|SLG
|.447
|17
|XBH
|21
|5
|HR
|8
|22
|RBI
|29
|48/20
|K/BB
|52/24
|5
|SB
|1
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The nine strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Phillies pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB.
- The Phillies have a 3.96 team ERA that ranks ninth among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to rank 11th in baseball in home runs allowed (145 total, 1.1 per game).
- Nola (11-8 with a 4.49 ERA and 165 strikeouts in 160 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Phillies, his 27th of the season.
- In his last appearance on Monday, the righty tossed seven innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 30-year-old ranks 43rd in ERA (4.49), 20th in WHIP (1.160), and 22nd in K/9 (9.3).
