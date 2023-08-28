Monday's game that pits the San Diego Padres (61-70) against the St. Louis Cardinals (56-75) at Busch Stadium is expected to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 7-5 in favor of the Padres. Game time is at 7:45 PM ET on August 28.

The Padres will call on Blake Snell (10-9) against the Cardinals and Adam Wainwright (3-9).

Cardinals vs. Padres Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, August 28, 2023 at 7:45 PM ET

Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri

How to Watch on TV: BSMW

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Padres Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Padres 7, Cardinals 6.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Padres

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have been underdogs six times over their past 10 games and lost every one of those contests.

When it comes to the total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-6-0 in its last 10 games.

Oddsmakers have not posted a spread in any of the Cardinals' past 10 matchups.

The Cardinals have been chosen as underdogs in 54 games this year and have walked away with the win 23 times (42.6%) in those games.

St. Louis has been listed as an underdog of +165 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

The Cardinals have an implied victory probability of 37.7% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Averaging 4.5 runs per game (589 total), St. Louis is the 14th-highest scoring team in the majors.

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.71 ERA this season, which ranks 24th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule